SEMO Men’s and Women’s Basketball split doubleheader against SIUE

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO women’s basketball team fell 76-61 to SIUE on Saturday. Following their game the Redhawks’ men’s team defeated the Cougars 82-73.

In the first game, the SEMO women fell victim to a slow start. SIUE worked up an early led that grew to as many as 25.

The Redhawks used a huge third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 27-9 in the frame, to battle back within 7 points. However, SIUE pulled away once again in the fourth.

Game two began on a much different note. In the opening minutes, Nate Johnson scored a thunderous dunk that ignited the crowd at the Show Me Center. They carried that momentum the rest of the game.

For one of the first times all season the entire team was healthy and available. Their depth paid off on the way to a victory, their first conference win of the season.

