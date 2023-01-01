Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more.

According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.

He is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Deputies say his last known address is in Perry County.

He was last known to be traveling in the St. Louis County area, and deputies say he has family in the Alton, Illinois area.

Brown was last seen in a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Missouri plates 3SA-J53.

According to the sheriff’s office, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

They say Brown was involved in an incident in Ste. Genevieve County on Thursday night, December 29. A report was filed and sent to the prosecuting attorney who petitioned the courts and a warrant was issued.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 573-883-5215.

