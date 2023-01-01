Heartland Votes

Mahomes surpasses 5,000 yards passing for second time in his career

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has surpassed 5,000 yards passing in a season.

Mahomes entered Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos needing 280 yards through the air to reach the mark, something he also accomplished during his first year as a starter in 2018. He surpassed the yardage accomplishment on a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell in the fourth quarter.

There have only been 14 instances of an NFL quarterback reaching 5,000 yards passing in a single season, and the accomplishment has only been done by nine NFL quarterbacks. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has accomplished the feat five times, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Mahomes have each done it twice.

Mahomes surpassed the 5,000-yard mark in the Chiefs’ 16th game of this season, but with an extra 17th game he figures to have a greater chance of reaching the accomplishment in future seasons.

The 5,000-yard passing season is just another stake in Mahomes’ MVP case. With one week remaining in the season, Kansas City’s fifth-year starting quarterback is the overwhelming favorite to win the award according to DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds.

