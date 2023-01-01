First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms tomorrow

(KFVS) - Foggy conditions this morning could lead to a few showers this afternoon.

Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll have clear skies by the evening hours.

It won’t stay dry long, however, because scattered showers enter the Heartland early Monday morning bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms around 7 p.m.

We’ll also see strong winds on Monday, with temperatures into the upper 60s.

