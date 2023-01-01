Andrew Bailey to be sworn in as new Missouri AG

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - After Eric Schmitt was elected to become a United States Senator in November, a replacement Attorney General needed to be chosen. The position was given to Andrew Bailey, and Bailey will be sworn in this upcoming week.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will be hosting a swearing-in ceremony for Bailey on Tuesday, January 3.

Governor Mike Parson will be attending the ceremony to fulfill Bailey’s appointment to the post.

The Swearing-In Ceremony for Bailey will take place in the Missouri Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.