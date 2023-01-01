Heartland Votes

Andrew Bailey to be sworn in as new Missouri AG

Andrew Bailey will be sworn as Missouri's new Attorney General on January 3rd, 2023.
Andrew Bailey will be sworn as Missouri's new Attorney General on January 3rd, 2023.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - After Eric Schmitt was elected to become a United States Senator in November, a replacement Attorney General needed to be chosen. The position was given to Andrew Bailey, and Bailey will be sworn in this upcoming week.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will be hosting a swearing-in ceremony for Bailey on Tuesday, January 3.

Governor Mike Parson will be attending the ceremony to fulfill Bailey’s appointment to the post.

The Swearing-In Ceremony for Bailey will take place in the Missouri Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City.

