AG Raoul reponds to Illinois Supreme Court SAFE-T decision

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, issued a statement today in response to the state’s Supreme Court stay of the SAFE-T Act.

Raoul says that the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision will make it legally binding, state wide.

“As we have stated previously, my office filed an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court because in this matter, only the Supreme Court’s final decision on the merits will be binding on all Illinois courts. It is important to note that the order issued today by the court is not a decision on the merits of the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act,” Raoul said.

He also says that he looks forward to the future of the Supreme Court’s decision to keep the Act in place.

“I appreciate the court’s interest in expediting the appeal. We look forward to mounting a robust defense of the constitutionality of the law and ensuring that it goes into effect across the state,” Raoul added.

The stay of the SAFE-T Act will be effective at the beginning of 2023, on January 1.

