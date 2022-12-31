Heartland Votes

Stoddard County Commissioner removed from office

The County Commissioner of Stoddard County has been permanently removed from office, after evidence of nepotism has been found.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The County Commissioner of Stoddard County has been permanently removed from office, after evidence of nepotism has been found.

On December 30, final judgement was entered in the case against Steve Jordan, wherein the Court found the Jordan was in violation of the Missouri Constitutional ban on nepotism.

The trial was conducted on December 20, at the Stoddard County Courthouse. Evidence was shown that Jordan had nominated and appointed his son-in-law to an elected public office on the Board of Directors for Water District #5. At the end of the trial, the judge took the matter under advisements to consider the legal briefs.

The case was filed by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver on September 21. On that day, the Presiding Circuit Judge for Stoddard County issued a preliminary order preventing Jordan from exercising any authority or duties of his elective office. With the final decision of the trial court, that preliminary order was made permanent.

The office previously held by Jordan is now officially vacant subject to appointment of a new commissioner in his place.

