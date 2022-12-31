Heartland Votes

Dry for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland and happy New Years Eve! For our last day of 2022 were are going to see sunshine and dry condition. If you have plans for the holiday you are going to have nice conditions with temps in the low to mid 50′s.

For tomorrow we are going to see some scattered showers throughout the day with temps in the low 60′s. Finally seeing temperatures warm back up after those cool harsh conditions last week. During the evening hours Sunday and early hours Monday expect to see light shows with thunderstorms making their way into the heartland by the evening hours Monday.

