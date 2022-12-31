Dexter wins 2022 Bloomfield Christmas Tournament Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Top seeded Dexter emerged victorious in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament title game on Friday night.

The Bearcats defeated Doniphan 49-47.

After Doniphan built up a five-point lead toward the end of the third quarter, Dexter rallied to tie the game heading into the final frame.

Cole Nichols scored 9 of Dexter’s 12 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

