Crew respond to fire on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at 139 S. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning.

The fire had been contained within the first twenty minutes of being on scene, according to Capt. Andrew Juden.

Firefighters remained on scene for two hours.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental but is under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.

