Crew respond to fire on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at 139 S. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m.

The fire had been contained within the first twenty minutes of being on scene, according to Capt. Andrew Juden.

Firefighters remained on scene for two hours.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental but is under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.

