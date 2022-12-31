Heartland Votes

Court continues in Scott County over placement of sheriff’s office

Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A hearing to discuss the future placement of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department was held today on December 30.

Sheriff Wes Drury and his attorney argue the jail is not a suitable place to move to and does not have enough room or fit the needs of the sheriff’s department.

Scott County prosecuting attorney, Amanda Oesch said there is currently a restraining order under advisement against Drury to move him out of the current sheriff’s office.

Oesch explained the commission’s plan is to turn the current sheriff’s office into a “much-needed” court room.

In court, a witness said due to not having enough room for jurors, there is witness tampering and jury members leaving because they’re unsure of where to go or wait in the current courthouse.

“We’re just looking to get some finality for the tax payers of Scott county, so that we can move forward with court room construction, jury room construction, so that we can kind of put this behind us and the commission can start working with the Sheriff instead of being on opposing sides, they can work together and try to make Scott County better,” Oesch said.

Oesch explained she’s approaching the end of her elected term with a new prosecuting attorney joining Scott County, but was appointed to finish this case with Scott County.

Sheriff Drury and his attorney left before we could interview them.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’...
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
Multiple crews responded to a crash involving hazmat materials on I-55 near Miner during the...
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public...
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in...
Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy
The County Commissioner of Stoddard County has been permanently removed from office, after...
Stoddard County Commissioner removed from office
Tensions continue to rise in Scott County over the home of the Sheriff's Department.
Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy
Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local...
Staying safe while traveling this holiday weekend