First Alert: 2022 to close out with dry conditions, mid-50s

By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For our last day of 2022 were are going to see sunshine and dry condition.

Meghan Smith says if you have plans for the holiday, you are going to have nice conditions with temps in the low to mid 50′s.

For tomorrow, we are going to see some scattered showers throughout the day with temps in the low 60′s.

Finally seeing temperatures warm back up after those cool harsh conditions last week.

During the evening hours Sunday and early hours Monday expect to see light shows with thunderstorms making their way into the heartland by the evening hours Monday.

