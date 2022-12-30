Heartland Votes

Tracking more rain this afternoon and evening

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 12/30
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
More on and off scattered showers expected through the rest of your Friday, temperatures will also slowly fall through the rest of today. Tonight will be chilly with a few passing showers, low will drop into the 30s and 40s tonight. There will be some morning showers on Saturday, but drier weather will sink into the Heartland through the day. If you have NYE plans, the weather looks dry and mild. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s as you ring in the new year. The first day of 2023 will be mainly dry, windy and warm. Highs will be in the 60s. A few showers possible by Sunday evening. We are keeping a close eye on Monday for the possibility of severe weather, especially Monday evening into Monday night.

