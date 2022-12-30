Road work in Cape Girardeau County to close Route CC

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County will have Route CC closed as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation replace several culverts under the roadway.

The section of roadway being worked on is located between Route C and County Road 535 in Shawnee Township, Mo.

If weather is permitting, work will take place Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 20. Work will occur daily, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Signs will mark where the road work takes place. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For more information, you can contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit the MoDOT website page.

