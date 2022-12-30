Heartland Votes

Food insecurity continues after Christmas

2022 is coming to an end, but the fight against hunger continues
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southeast Missouri (KFVS) - 2022 may be coming to an end, but the fight against hunger remains continuing.

In East Prairie, Mo., at First Church of God, Dawn Walters is the senior pastor. She is happy to help feed food insecure families.

“People struggle for food, they’ve had Christmas and spent a lot of money, and they need some extra help with food with their kids being at home, so we just try and help them out,” Walters explained.

According to Sarah Garner with the SEMO Food Bank, more than 13.5 million pounds of food has gone out their doors into the community.

“Food insecurity in our area is extremely concerning. We have five of the top 10 insecure counties in the entire state of Missouri,” Garner said.

Garner stated that Dunklin, Ripley, Wayne, Butler, and Pemiscot County are the five mentioned.

“Down in Pemiscot county 1 in 3 children do not have enough food at home, so it’s a big concern in our area that our numbers are so high,” Garner said.

The growing need to feed southeast Missouri is what Garner is attributing her last quote.

“What we thought was going to be a once in a lifetime event with inflation and all the other things that have gone on in 2022, that’s once again becoming our reality. We are looking at these numbers being more of our norm versus just a freak pandemic response,” Garnet said.

To find more information about how to join the fight against hunger, click on this link.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank | Southeast Missouri Food Bank (semofoodbank.org)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’...
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
The crash happened on KY 80, near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.
2 injured in crash involving buggy, pickup truck
Woman to miss her own wedding after Southwest cancels flight; luggage fills up baggage claim...
Woman to miss her own wedding after Southwest cancels flight; luggage fills up baggage claim area at Lambert

Latest News

2022 is coming to an end, but the fight against hunger continues
Food insecurity continues
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with...
Father accused of kidnapping children at truck stop arrested
Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream.
Professional wrestling: Trying to make it big
Many people across the state are sharing a meme about the SAFE-T Act that is full of...
Local leaders react to the latest ruling regarding Illinois SAFE-T Act