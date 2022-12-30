First Alert: Soggy Friday

(KFVS) - Lots of rain is on tap for today.

A weak front moving across the Heartland will make for a very soggy Friday.

In addition to rain, temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day as winds shift from the south to the north.

By evening, much of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could be in the upper 40s.

Rain looks to gradually taper off tonight.

New Year’s Eve is looking cool and dry.

Fog is possible in the morning.

Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s by Sunday, despite increasing clouds.

A threat of strong storms and heavy rain is possible on Monday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the end of the weekend.

The Heartland will slip back into a chillier pattern by Wednesday, with below freezing temps possible again by Wednesday night.

