First Alert Friday Forecast

Soggy Friday underway, although New Year’s Weekend is looking mostly dry. Lots of rain on tap for today into tonight as a weak front slowly moves across the region today. Morning temps near 60° will gradually fall from west to east as winds shift from southerly to northerly behind the front. By evening much of SE MO and S IL could be in the upper 40s. Rain looks to gradually taper off tonight…..with new model runs showing mainly just clouds and fog tomorrow morning followed by partial clearing. New Year’s Eve (Saturday night) looks cool but dry, with temps rebounding into the low 60s by Sunday despite increasing clouds.

We continue to watch a strong signal for thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening. Current numbers point to a threat of strong storms and also heavy rain, so something to watch. We are already in the SPC day 5 ‘watch’ zone. By Wednesday of next week we slip back into a chillier pattern again, as flow becomes northwesterly again….with below freezing temps possible again by Wednesday night

