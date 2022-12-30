Drier air moving in for the New Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw a good bit of rain across the Heartland today as a front slowly moved through the area. This front will continue to push southeast and bring drier air into the area just in time for New Year’s Eve. For this evening we will see a few showers early with mild temperatures for this time of the year. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s north to the upper 40s south.

Saturday will start off cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 50s north to the middle 50s south.

