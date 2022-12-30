Crash involving hazardous material shuts down I-55 near Miner

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner are shutdown because of a crash Friday morning, December 30.

I-55 is blocked from the Interstate 57 interchange to the Miner exit at mile-marker 67.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involves a commercial vehicle and a hazardous material load.

Traffic is being re-routed onto U.S. 61 through the City of Sikeston.

MSHP said I-55 will be shutdown for an undetermined amount of time.

Miner Police are investigating the crash.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation have both been contacted.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.