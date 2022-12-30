Heartland Votes

Crash involving hazardous material shuts down I-55 near Miner

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner are shutdown because of a crash Friday morning, December 30.

I-55 is blocked from the Interstate 57 interchange to the Miner exit at mile-marker 67.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involves a commercial vehicle and a hazardous material load.

Traffic is being re-routed onto U.S. 61 through the City of Sikeston.

MSHP said I-55 will be shutdown for an undetermined amount of time.

Miner Police are investigating the crash.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation have both been contacted.

