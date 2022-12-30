Heartland Votes

Cape Central wins 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

Cape Central wins Christmas tournament
By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central lived up to the billing as the number one seed.

The Tigers defeated Jackson 60-54 to win the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Senior Cameron Williams was also named Tournament MVP.

A strong first quarter gave Cape Central a double-digit lead. However, the Indians came storming back thanks to some heroics by Blayne Harris to take a three-point lead at halftime.

Coming out of the break the Tigers rallied back to take the lead after three quarters. Back and forth during the final frame, Cape Central was able to outlast Jackson.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’...
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
The crash happened on KY 80, near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.
2 injured in crash involving buggy, pickup truck
Woman to miss her own wedding after Southwest cancels flight; luggage fills up baggage claim...
Woman to miss her own wedding after Southwest cancels flight; luggage fills up baggage claim area at Lambert

Latest News

'Tis the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments in the Heartland!
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/29/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/29/2022
Cape Central wins Christmas tournament
Cape Central wins Christmas tournament
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/29/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/29/2022