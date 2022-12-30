Cape Central wins 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central lived up to the billing as the number one seed.

The Tigers defeated Jackson 60-54 to win the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Senior Cameron Williams was also named Tournament MVP.

A strong first quarter gave Cape Central a double-digit lead. However, the Indians came storming back thanks to some heroics by Blayne Harris to take a three-point lead at halftime.

Coming out of the break the Tigers rallied back to take the lead after three quarters. Back and forth during the final frame, Cape Central was able to outlast Jackson.

