Benton man arrested for Scott City assault

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo.

On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.

Officers arrived on the scene and contacted Emergency Medical Services to aid the victim, who was later taken to the hospital for treatment. After investigating the scene and speaking to witnesses, officers were able to identify the suspect of the assault.

Henry Lee Norris Jr. of Benton, Mo., was located and arrested. Norris was charged with Assault in 1st degree, through the 33rd Judicial Circuit, of Scott County, with no bond. Norris was taken to the Scott City Police Department Jail and is currently being held there.

