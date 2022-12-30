Heartland Votes

Ballwin native, former Mizzou QB Gabbert aids in jet ski rescue from Tampa helicopter crash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Gabe Swartz and KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (KCTV/KMOV) - One of the first people to assist in the rescue efforts of a helicopter crash Thursday evening in Tampa, Florida, was Ballwin native and former Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, four people were finishing up a helicopter tour just off the Davis Islands on Thursday night when they had to make an emergency landing just after 5 p.m. After his 62-year-old father, 59-year-old mother and a 33-year-old male pilot escaped the sinking helicopter, Hunter Hupp, 28, said he was able to free himself from underneath the water.

Hupp said he was underneath the water for between 45 seconds and a minute. Once he emerged from the water roughly 200 yards from shore, Gabbert and another man approached on jet skis. The former Tiger quarterback was able to help the family out of the water and onto the jet skis before Tampa Police arrived by boat.

“They slowly brought us back to the shore, a sandy beach near the yacht club, and hung out for a while, were really nice,” Hupp told Fox Sports. “We exchanged pleasantries upon reaching flat ground. They were really an asset to helping us out, because we were the only ones out there for a while. It was a handshake and a huge ‘Thank you so much.’ They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family.”

Gabbert, who now serves as the backup quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a home on Davis Islands in an area where numerous Tampa Bay pro athletes live, including Tom Brady.

“My mom said she was hoping to meet Tom Brady while we were down here,” Hupp, who is from Philadelphia, told Fox Sports. “I think she came pretty darn close.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’...
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public...
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
I-55 is blocked from the Interstate 57 interchange to the Miner exit at mile-marker 67.
Crash involving hazardous material shuts down I-55 near Miner
A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with...
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested

Latest News

Cape Central plays defense against Jackson during the second quarter.
Cape Central wins 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
'Tis the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments in the Heartland!
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/29/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/29/2022
Cape Central wins Christmas tournament
Cape Central wins Christmas tournament