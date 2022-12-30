Heartland Votes

Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights.

Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.

Police say a chicken coop was hit in the process, trapping several chickens, but firefighters were able to get the chickens freed.

