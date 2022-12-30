Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county.

Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its early stages, so no other information will be released at this time.

Stay with Heartland News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.