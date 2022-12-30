Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.

Heartland Votes

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county.

Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its early stages, so no other information will be released at this time.

