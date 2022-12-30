1 person dead, 2 critical in fire at assisted living facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that has left 1 person dead and 2 in critical condition on Thursday night.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat says multiple people had to be rescued from a fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on Kirby Road.

The rest of the residents were put on a bus.

Chief Sweat says there is extensive damage to the facility.

There is no word on what caused the fire as of yet.

