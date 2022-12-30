Heartland Votes

1 person dead, 2 critical in fire at assisted living facility

MFD putting out flames at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences
MFD putting out flames at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences(Bill Adelman)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that has left 1 person dead and 2 in critical condition on Thursday night.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat says multiple people had to be rescued from a fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on Kirby Road.

The rest of the residents were put on a bus.

Chief Sweat says there is extensive damage to the facility.

There is no word on what caused the fire as of yet.

