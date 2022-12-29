Young cancer survivor spreads joy to sick children in the hospital

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - One toy at a time, a young girl from southern Illinois continues her mission to care for critically ill children during Christmas.

Her mission started after overcoming a serious illness.

When Marlee Smith was just 14 years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia.

This was back in March of 2019.

“I just knew I had to be strong and be tough and I knew I had to go through it,” expressed Marlee.

After surviving cancer, Marlee knew she wanted to do something to help other children and families who are going through a rough time, especially during the holidays.

That’s when she made it her mission to start a toy drive and deliver the presents to them.

“I know how much it means to receive gifts so I want to re-pay that to the other children so they’re happy during a stressful time where no kid should ever have to go through,” said Marlee.

Members of the community, including Jonesboro Elementary School Principal Tom Stark wanted to help in bringing some holiday joy.

“It’s a great impact because there seems to be more and more kids every year that are in need and don’t have what they need or experience a nice get together with parents or guardians and have things that other kids do,” said Stark. “So I think it’s a great opportunity to share the joy and what this holiday season is all about.”

Marlee says she’s grateful to make a difference in the lives of others, and to let the children know there is hope.

“No matter where they are, people can bring the holidays to you and for the kids that don’t go through something like this just giving to these kids that are going through this that it can light their day no matter what their going through at the time,” said Marlee.

In all, more than 1,000 toys were collected.

The toy donations were split between the Cardinal Glennon Hospital Foundation and Friends of Kids with Cancer in St.Louis.

