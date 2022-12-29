Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards $10,000 to 5 partners

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank recently awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area. The funds awarded will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process.

Grants were awarded to:

Jesus In Disguise Pantry in Benton

Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau

Advance UMC in Advance

Clearwater Ministerial Alliance in Piedmont

Open Door Food Pantry in Holcomb

The grant opportunity was announced at the food bank’s annual agency conference in October. All partner agencies were invited to submit a request for a maximum of $3,000, including information on what would be purchased and how it would allow them to better serve their communities.

The grants were used to purchase items that will allow the agencies to be more efficient in distributions and increase their storage capacity, such as new shelving and freezers.

