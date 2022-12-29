Heartland Votes

Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards $10,000 to 5 partners

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank recently awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner...
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank recently awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area. The funds awarded will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank recently awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area. The funds awarded will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process.

Grants were awarded to:

  • Jesus In Disguise Pantry in Benton
  • Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau
  • Advance UMC in Advance
  • Clearwater Ministerial Alliance in Piedmont
  • Open Door Food Pantry in Holcomb

The grant opportunity was announced at the food bank’s annual agency conference in October. All partner agencies were invited to submit a request for a maximum of $3,000, including information on what would be purchased and how it would allow them to better serve their communities.

The grants were used to purchase items that will allow the agencies to be more efficient in distributions and increase their storage capacity, such as new shelving and freezers.

