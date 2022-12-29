Heartland Votes

SAFE-T Act declared unconstitutional in Illinois, Governor & Attorney General respond

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’...
Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’ SAFE-T Act unconstitutional.(WGEM)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’ SAFE-T Act unconstitutional.

The ruling was made by Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cunnington.

“Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act,” Pritzker said. “The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement that the ruling affects only portions of the SAFE-T Act and that the ruling will still go into effect.

“Most of the SAFE-T Act’s provisions have been in effect for more than a year, and regardless of today’s circuit court decision, all parts of the SAFE-T Act, including the pretrial release portions addressed in the court’s decision, will go into effect Jan 1,” Raoul said. “For instance, the right of individuals awaiting criminal trials – people who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent – to seek release from jail without having to pay cash bail will go into effect in a few short days, despite the court’s ruling against those provisions. Illinois residents in all counties should be aware that the circuit court’s decision has no effect on their ability to exercise their rights that are protected by the SAFE-T Act and the Illinois Constitution.”

Raoul said he intends to appeal the circuit court’s decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, where he intends to ask the court to overturn the decision.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
The crash happened on KY 80, near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.
2 injured in crash involving buggy, pickup truck
Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

Latest News

The Illinois Capitol complex in Springfield, IL.
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker
The organizers behind the last two efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota...
Recreational marijuana supports aim for 2024 measure in South Dakota
It is less than a month and a half from recreational marijuana being sold in the state of...
Missouri still fine-tuning recreational marijuana rules