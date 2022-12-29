SAFE-T Act declared unconstitutional in Illinois, Governor & Attorney General respond

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’ SAFE-T Act unconstitutional.

The ruling was made by Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cunnington.

“Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act,” Pritzker said. “The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement that the ruling affects only portions of the SAFE-T Act and that the ruling will still go into effect.

“Most of the SAFE-T Act’s provisions have been in effect for more than a year, and regardless of today’s circuit court decision, all parts of the SAFE-T Act, including the pretrial release portions addressed in the court’s decision, will go into effect Jan 1,” Raoul said. “For instance, the right of individuals awaiting criminal trials – people who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent – to seek release from jail without having to pay cash bail will go into effect in a few short days, despite the court’s ruling against those provisions. Illinois residents in all counties should be aware that the circuit court’s decision has no effect on their ability to exercise their rights that are protected by the SAFE-T Act and the Illinois Constitution.”

Raoul said he intends to appeal the circuit court’s decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, where he intends to ask the court to overturn the decision.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.