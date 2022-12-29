Heartland Votes

Remembering Deputy Sean Riley 1 year after his murder

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - We are remembering Wayne County sheriff deputy Sean Riley as Thursday marks one year since his passing.

One year ago, Riley was killed while responding to a motorist assist call on I-64.

Authorities say Ray Tate shot and killed the deputy during the call.

During his funeral, Sheriff Chris Otey described deputy Riley as a family man.

[Previous Story: Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest]

Otey said the only thing Riley cared more about than being a deputy was his family.

Right after deputy Riley was killed, authorities say Ray Tate went on a multi-state crime spree.

Authorities say Tate was caught after he held two people hostage inside an Illinois home.

Tate plead guilty and was sentenced in Riley’s murder this past summer.

Shortly after the sentencing, Tate retracted his guilty plea and asked the court to throw out the sentencing.

Tate’s next court hearing will be January 31.

[Previous Story: Community gathers at visitation service to honor Deputy Sean Riley]

[Previous Story: Hometown remembers ‘high-regarded’ Wayne Co. deputy killed on duty]

[Previous Story: Tri-State first responders remember Deputy Sean Riley]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The crash happened on KY 80, near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.
2 injured in crash involving buggy, pickup truck
Woman to miss her own wedding after Southwest cancels flight; luggage fills up baggage claim...
Woman to miss her own wedding after Southwest cancels flight; luggage fills up baggage claim area at Lambert
Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says that a decision by a Circuit Court Judge has declared Illinois’...
Judge rules SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois, Governor & Attorney General respond

Latest News

A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with...
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers begin the new legislative session January 4
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Young cancer survivor spreads joy
Young cancer survivor spreads joy