Missouri lawmakers begin the new legislative session January 4

Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers return to work in Jefferson City after the new year.

Lawmakers will debate several issues this year. They include:

  • Lawmakers will attempt to legalize sports betting after falling short during the last session.
  • State Democrats will push for stricter gun laws, including a ban on teenagers buying certain weapons.
  • Republicans will push for a parents’ bill of rights to allow parents more control over what’s taught in schools.

The new legislative session begins on January 4.

