Missouri lawmakers begin the new legislative session January 4

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers return to work in Jefferson City after the new year.

Lawmakers will debate several issues this year. They include:

Lawmakers will attempt to legalize sports betting after falling short during the last session.

State Democrats will push for stricter gun laws, including a ban on teenagers buying certain weapons.

Republicans will push for a parents’ bill of rights to allow parents more control over what’s taught in schools.

The new legislative session begins on January 4.

