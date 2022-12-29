Missouri lawmakers begin the new legislative session January 4
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers return to work in Jefferson City after the new year.
Lawmakers will debate several issues this year. They include:
- Lawmakers will attempt to legalize sports betting after falling short during the last session.
- State Democrats will push for stricter gun laws, including a ban on teenagers buying certain weapons.
- Republicans will push for a parents’ bill of rights to allow parents more control over what’s taught in schools.
The new legislative session begins on January 4.
