Heavy rain and thunder likely tonight

First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 12/29/2022
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Much warmer air has moved into the Heartland and with the colder ground this is causing low clouds and drizzle across much of the area. For this evening and overnight, rain chances will increase with mild temperatures. After midnight we will see widespread showers and thunderstorms. We are not expecting any severe weather however, localized minor flooding could occur in a few low lying areas. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s. Friday showers will continue especially across our eastern counties. It will be mild with highs mainly in the upper 50s.

Right now it appears as though the rain will move out of the area just in time for New Year’s Eve. It will continue to be mild for this time of the year with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on New Year’s Day.

