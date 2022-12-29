Heartland Votes

Guns pointed at protesters should not go back to Mark McCloskey, judge rules

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Susan El Khoury
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis judge upheld the plea deal that required Mark McCloskey to surrender the guns he pointed at protestors in 2020.

Mark and his wife Patricia McCloskey were accused of pointing guns at peaceful protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The duo was then accused of trying to change the condition of the guns to tamper with evidence.

Both were charged with felonies, but in June 2021 as a plea deal the charges were lowered to misdemeanor assault charges. As part of the plea deal, the McCloskeys agreed to surrender the guns they pointed at the protesters. The rifle was turned over to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the handgun was turned over to St. Louis Sheriff’s Department. Both departments were ordered to destroy the weapons.

In July 2021, Governor Mike Parson pardoned the couple on the assault charges. The McCloskeys then tried to argue they should not have had to surrender their guns because they were pardoned.

In the recent order, the judge ruled that they guns should have been surrender because the couple took a plea deal where they admitted guilt, and the pardon had no bearing on the plea deal.

