First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A mild but soggy pattern is setting up for the next several days. Heavy rainfall totals are possible through early next week, but it won’t all come at once. For today, lots of low level moisture will give us clouds and maybe a little bit of rain, but mostly it will be just mild, breezy and damp. Rain will become heavier and more widespread tonight through tomorrow into Saturday morning. It will become very soggy and muddy by the time rain tapers off early Saturday. There could even be some embedded thunder tonight, but severe storms are not expected.

The weekend looks to start off with some rain Saturday morning, but the timing looks good for a short break for Saturday afternoon through about Monday morning. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day are looking rain-free with temps well above average. Another round or two of rain Is likely Monday and Tuesday. In fact strong storms look to be a threat late Monday, as temps will be well above normal ahead of a cold front.

