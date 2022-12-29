First Alert: Mild, breezy ahead of heavy rain

(KFVS) - A very soggy pattern is on the way.

Today will be mild with a little bit of rain possible.

It will also be breezy.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to 60.

Chances for heavy rain arrives tonight when showers become more widespread.

A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but severe storms are not expected.

Widespread rain continues Friday and into Saturday morning.

The rest of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are looking rain-free with temps well above average.

This break from rain lasts through about Monday morning.

The next round or two of rain Is likely Monday and Tuesday.

At this time, strong storms look to be a threat late Monday, as temps will be well above normal ahead of a cold front.

