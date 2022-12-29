Heartland Votes

Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested

A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three.

Marion Police report officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a parental abduction at the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street.

When officers arrived, the mother told them Brandon Lonas, the father of her three children, took off with their one and two year old after they had an argument.

The mother, Tiffany Lawrence of Rocky Face, Georgia, said Lonas had currently been in Nebraska with the children. They were meeting in Marion because it appeared to be a halfway point for their “custody swap.”

After their fight, Lawrence claims Lonas said he would take his own life with the two children in the vehicle as he drove away.

Police said Lonas and Lawrence are not married and do not have a court ordered custody agreement.

Marion Police sent out an alert to law enforcement agencies to be on the look out for Lonas, the children and the vehicle.

Shortly after this, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported they had taken Lonas into custody on Interstate 57 near Mount Vernon.

The children were not hurt.

Lonas was booked into the Williamson County Jail where he is being held pending a first court appearance.

