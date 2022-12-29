Heartland Votes

Christmas tree recycling program offers something to do with that tree

Through Jan. 9, local residents can participate in the Christmas Tree Collection program.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual Christmas tree recycling program offers folks in the Heartland an opportunity to do something with their real Christmas tree.

Through Jan. 9, local residents can participate in the Christmas Tree Collection program.

The trees can be taken to the outheast baseball quad parking lot next to the Little League baseball fields just off Campanella Drive in the Recreation Complex.

Be sure to remove all the decorations from your tree.

For more information, call Dustin Care at 475-3775.

