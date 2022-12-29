Heartland Votes

Christmas shopping continues post-holiday at Goodwill

After Holiday Shopping
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas may be over, but that certainly isn’t stopping shoppers at Goodwill.

The National Retail Federation NRF | Winter Holidays reports from a survey that 70% of people choose to shop after the holidays.

It also reports 27% only shopping due to gifted gift cards, 18% to exchange or return gifts, and 14% just for leisure.

Shopper Rachel Harness said the holidays are all about family instead of shopping.

“You know I don’t go see family expecting them to give me things,” she said, “you know it’s just good to get together.”

Another shopper, Ronna Brooks, showed her shopping cart and said, “Pretty much buying out the whole store, look at my cart! Look at my cart, yes. I would not be able to touch these anywhere in any store, so like for three bucks, it’s got my name written all over it.”

The Goodwill store manager, Maria Horn, told me donations are always needed.

“Local donations is where we would really like everything to come,” Horn said, “it’s very important, everything that’s in this store currently is a donation of some sort.”

She said the store receives 60 to 80 donations a day during the holiday season.

