3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious four-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon, December 28.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. close to the Ina exit.

According to Illinois State Police, a northbound semi tractor-trailer changing lanes forced a pickup truck off of the roadway when the rear of the big rig hit the front of the pickup.

ISP said the driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle and went through the median into the oncoming southbound lanes.

A car hit the truck and then an SUV hit the car.

The pickup driver, 24-year-old Tyler D. Newbury, of Watltonville, was flown to a regional hospital with injuries.

The driver of the car, a 72-year-old Aiken, South Carolina man, and his 69-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital with injures.

ISP has not released the conditions of the injured.

The driver of the semi, a 30-year-old Florida man, and the driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Melissa J. Barkley of West Frankfort, were reportedly not hurt.

ISP said no other information is being released at this time.

