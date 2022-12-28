Woman to miss her own wedding after Southwest cancels flight; luggage fills up baggage claim area at Lambert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest flights continue to get canceled across the country, with the airline canceling more than 60% of all of its flights on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at Lambert, Southwest passengers’ luggage fills the baggage claim area.

The current situation for Southwest travelers @flystl. These are bags of people who never made it to STL or who checked a bag here and then found out their flight was cancelled. We have updates for you on @KMOV pic.twitter.com/B19TNpiLRb — Shoshana Stahl (@shoshana_stahl) December 27, 2022

Katie Demko is supposed to be getting married in Belize on Friday. Demko got to Lambert with her family Tuesday morning and then found out her Southwest flight was canceled.

“It’s devastating,” Demko said. “I’m in shock right now. I don’t know what to even do at this point.”

Demko spent the rest of the morning in a panic, searching for other options.

“All the flights to Belize right now are booked on every airline,” Demko told News 4. “I’m not feeling great about Southwest but we’re trying to figure out if we can drive places but all the flights now are completely booked to go to Belize.”

Demko’s fiancé flew to Belize from Omaha with another airline. His flight went as planned.

“My fiancé is going to be in Belize with his two kids, with no bride,” Demko said. “No wedding. Nothing for us to be able to do because we can’t get there.”

Demko said Southwest told her the earliest she could get to Belize would be on Monday, which would mean missing her own wedding.

“To have our day not happen, that’s difficult,” Demko said.

Bags filled the baggage claim area and people sifted through the piles of luggage, looking for their own. Travelers told News 4 it’s a mix of people who had their flights to St. Louis canceled but their bags made it to Lambert and people who checked a bag for their flight to leave St. Louis but then that flight out was canceled.

After Scott Jacobsmeyer’s flight from Austin to St. Louis was canceled on Christmas, his family rented a car and drove here instead. The issue Jacobsmeyer is now facing, his eight checked bags are supposed to be at Lambert.

“I just don’t know how they’re gonna unwind all of this,” Jacobsmeyer said. “There’s no order to any of that. They need to sort them out by where they came from or flight number or the day they came in or something.”

Jacobsmeyer is encouraging people who have flights coming up to consider using carry-on luggage instead.

“I often fly American and American lets you track your bags in their app so you can see if they got on the plane, off the plane and Southwest doesn’t have that,” Jacobsmeyer said. “I didn’t realize that until we lost our bags so I don’t know where they are.”

If you have an upcoming flight, continue checking your flight status before heading to the airport.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.