Temperature jump impacting people with chronic illnesses

CARNONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - From frigid temps to spring-like weather in a matter of days: how is that impacting our health?

Renee Feather, a Family Medicine Doctor at Shawnee Health, says the major change in temperatures is hard for folks who have chronic conditions.

Doctor Feather says conditions like asthma, COPD and more can be impacted by those weather swings.

Feather says those with chronic conditions need to make sure they are taking their medicine and have their emergency medicine close by.

And she says if your chronic illness is flaring up, it does make you more susceptible to be able to fight off other viruses.

“Being careful with that as well, making sure you’re washing your hands and staying masked if you feel like you’re sick, staying away from people if you feel like you’re sick,” said Feather.

Feather also says they are seeing an influx of the flu, RSV and COVID.

She also says taking a multivitamin, drinking plenty of fluids and making sure you are eating healthy is some keys to make sure you don’t get sick.

