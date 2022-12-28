Heartland Votes

Police: Man beats woman holding baby

Tony Dunn
Tony Dunn(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell.

Police say the victim told them Tony Dunn had been physically abusive the last few days. She says one time, it was because he didn’t like how the Christmas presents were wrapped. She says he choked her, threatened to kill her, and took her phone so she couldn’t call police.

This time, she says it was because he didn’t like something about her appearance.

Police say the victim had several visible marks and cuts on her head.

They say she told them Dunn threatened to take her son, and she would never see him again.

She says she took the baby and tried to leave, but Dunn blocked her, then knocked her to the snowy, icy ground and tried several times to pull the child out of her hands.

Police say the incident is caught on camera, and Dunn is seen pushing the victim’s head to the ground.

A friend of the victim arrived, and she was able to get away in her car, but police say Dunn was able to get the baby.

Police say they found Dunn at his home with the baby. They say the child had visible injuries on his head, foot, and hand.

Officers say they also found a bag of magic mushrooms in Dunn’s pocket.

His charges include confinement, neglect resulting in injury, strangulation, battery, and intimidation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the...
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes

Latest News

Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
The crash happened on KY 80, near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.
2 injured in crash involving buggy, pickup truck
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland