Much warmer weather with a chance of rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a much warmer day across the Heartland evening though gusty winds made it feel cooler than the actual air temperatures. Most of the snow has melted and this trend will continue. For this evening we will see increasing clouds and gusty winds. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

Thursday will be cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. It will continue to be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 30MPH at times. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain will become likely tomorrow night into Friday with locally heavy rain possible.

