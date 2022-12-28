Mayfield man arrested by Paducah Police in case of shots fired in early December

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man has been arrested in a case of shots fired in downtown Paducah.

Police have taken 24-year-old Dewayne Gammons into custody for the incident that happened earlier this month.

The shots were fired on Sunday, December 4 on the 400 block of Broadway in Paducah.

Within a few days after the incident, 26-year-old Keyja R. Hammonds was arrested after turning herself in to police.

During the investigation, Gammons was discovered to be a passenger in the vehicle with Hammonds.

Gammons is accused of firing the gun into the air.

He has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

