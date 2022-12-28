Heartland Votes

Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled

An injunction hearing to force Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury to move his office out of its current space in the courthouse has been canceled.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An injunction hearing to force Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury to move his office out of its current space in the courthouse has been canceled.

The hearing had been set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, but it was canceled after a change of judge motion was granted.

The motion was filed by Sheriff’s Drury’s lawyer on Tuesday.

At this time a new judge has not been assigned to the case.

The injunction was filed by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch on behalf of the county board after Sheriff Drury refused to move his department to a new space over the jail last week.

Commissioners announced nearly five months ago they wanted to move the sheriff’s office to the jail and had the space renovated for the purpose.

Sheriff Drury told Heartland News in July, there simply isn’t enough room for the department’s operations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the...
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes

Latest News

Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
The crash happened on KY 80, near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.
2 injured in crash involving buggy, pickup truck
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland