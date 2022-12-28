Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An injunction hearing to force Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury to move his office out of its current space in the courthouse has been canceled.

The hearing had been set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, but it was canceled after a change of judge motion was granted.

The motion was filed by Sheriff’s Drury’s lawyer on Tuesday.

At this time a new judge has not been assigned to the case.

The injunction was filed by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch on behalf of the county board after Sheriff Drury refused to move his department to a new space over the jail last week.

Commissioners announced nearly five months ago they wanted to move the sheriff’s office to the jail and had the space renovated for the purpose.

Sheriff Drury told Heartland News in July, there simply isn’t enough room for the department’s operations.

