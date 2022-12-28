High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland.

This time on the hardwood.

It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!

The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas Classic is underway at both Carbondale and Marion High Schools, Eldorado High School is hosting their 58th holiday tournament and Bloomfield is holding their 66th Christmas tournament.

Dozens of Heartland high school teams and others from around Missouri and Illinois are participating.

Here are some of the results from the competitions:

Day 1 (Tuesday, Dec. 27) results

Dexter wins against Gideon 78-19

East Prairie wins against Puxico 62-48

South Pemiscot wins against Portageville 63-54

Malden wins against Richland 76-66

Bernie wins against Bloomfield 72-60

Kennett wins against Holcomb 88-59

Doniphan wins against Hayti 63-59

Twin Rivers wins against Van Buren 66-35

Day 2 (Wednesday, Dec. 28) results & schedule

Puxico wins against Gideon 61-25

Portageville wins against Richland 81-63

Dexter vs East Prairie

South Pemiscot vs Malden

Bloomfield wins against Holcomb 49-46

Bernie vs Kennett

Hayti wins against Van Buren 58-45

Doniphan vs Twin Rivers

Day 3 (Thursday, Dec. 29) schedule

Game 17 at 1 p.m.

Game 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Game 21 at 7 p.m.

Game 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Day 4 (Friday, Dec. 30) schedule

Championship game at 8:30 p.m.

5th place game at 4 p.m.

3rd place game at 7 p.m.

Consolation game at 4 p.m.

Day 1 (Monday, Dec. 26) results

Harrisburg wins against Hamilton County 60-52

Herrin wins against Carrier-Mills 87-42

Carterville wins against NCOE 66-44

Vienna wins against Edwards County 65-42

Anna-Jonesboro wins against Fairfield 60-44

Massac County wins against Gallatin County 65-46

Eldorado wins against West Frankfort 65-46

Carmi wins against Hardin County 71-39

Day 2 (Tuesday, Dec. 27) results

Herrin wins against Harrisburg 50-43

Vienna wins against Carterville 63-54

Massac County wins against Anna-Jonesboro 86-49

Eldorado wins against Carmi 49-37

Hamilton County wins against Carrier Mills 63-29

NCOE wins against Edwards County 53-46

Fairfield wins against Gallatin County 50-36

West Frankfort wins against Hardin County 57-42

Hamilton County wins against NCOE 53-46

Fairfield wins against West Frankfort 47-41

Day 3 (Wednesday, Dec. 28) results & schedule

Carterville wins against Harrisburg 71-58

Carmi wins against Anna-Jonesboro 55-53

Herrin wins against Vienna 70-64

Massac County wins against Eldorado 77-51

Hamilton County vs Fairfield

Carterville vs Carmi

Massac County vs Herrin for the Championship Game at 9 p.m.

Day 1 (Monday, Dec. 26) results

Oran wins against Chaffee 49-36

Advance wins against Scott County Central 87-40

Charleston wins against Leopold 88-40

Jackson wins against Delta 109-16

Scott City wins against Notre Dame 52-43

Cape Central wins against Bell City 99-13

Oak Ridge wins against Kelly 54-39

Woodland wins against Meadow Heights 83-62

Day 2 (Tuesday, Dec. 27) results

Chaffee wins against Delta in double overtime 81-77

Advance wins against Scott City 73-42

Charleston wins against Woodland 81-48

Jackson wins against Oran 75-35

Cape Central wins against Oak Ridge 94-39

Day 3 (Wednesday, Dec. 28) results & schedule

Chaffee vs Meadow Heights

Charleston vs Jackson

Woodland vs Oran

Cape Central vs Advance

Kelly vs Notre Dame

Oakridge vs Scott City

Day 4 (Thursday, Dec. 29) schedule

Championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Fifth place game at 4:30 p.m.

Consolation game 3 p.m.

Route 13 Christmas Tournament

Day 1 (Tuesday, Dec. 27) results

Marion High School

Springfield SE wins against Cairo 98-43

Overton, Tenn. wins against Marion, Ill. 75-55

Carbondale High School

Paducah Tilghman wins against Jacksonville, Ill. 68-45

Marion, Ark., wins against Carbondale 77-47

Day 2 (Wednesday, Dec. 28) results & schedule

Marion High School

Overton, Tenn. wins against Springfield SE 92-73

Marion, Ill. wins against Cairo 77-27

Overton, Tenn. vs Cairo

Marion, Ill. vs Springfield SE

Carbondale High School

Marion, Ark. wins against Jacksonville 65-33

Paducah wins against Carbondale 56-34

Marion, Ark. vs Paducah

Carbondale vs Jacksonville

Day 3 (Thursday, Dec. 29) schedule—all games at Carbondale

Crossover pools compete with championship game at 6:30 p.m.

