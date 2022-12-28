Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Outlook

Warming trend starts today.....mild but wet pattern ahead!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After one more cold morning we are now transitioning to a much milder (and wetter) pattern over the next few days….with much above average temps and precip for the next several days.  Patchy high clouds will be moving through,  but overall it will be mostly sunny and warmer (but windy!) with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.  Strong south winds will give us a significant wind chill effect, however.  Moisture begins to move in from the south tonight into Thursday as gusty winds continue.   Higher humidity over the cold ground will result in clouds,  fog and drizzle or light rain at times….but temps will stay well above freezing for the rest of the week.

An active and occasionally wet pattern is on tap through the weekend.  Current ‘wet days’ are Thursday night into Saturday, and again Monday into Tuesday morning.   Precip models are showing that some areas may pick up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall during this period.  Timing still looks good for a mainly dry New Year’s, however, with Saturday temps in the 40s and highs on Sunday near 60.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the...
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/28
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/28
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 12/28
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 12/28
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Much warmer and breezy tomorrow