First Alert Wednesday Outlook

After one more cold morning we are now transitioning to a much milder (and wetter) pattern over the next few days….with much above average temps and precip for the next several days. Patchy high clouds will be moving through, but overall it will be mostly sunny and warmer (but windy!) with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Strong south winds will give us a significant wind chill effect, however. Moisture begins to move in from the south tonight into Thursday as gusty winds continue. Higher humidity over the cold ground will result in clouds, fog and drizzle or light rain at times….but temps will stay well above freezing for the rest of the week.

An active and occasionally wet pattern is on tap through the weekend. Current ‘wet days’ are Thursday night into Saturday, and again Monday into Tuesday morning. Precip models are showing that some areas may pick up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall during this period. Timing still looks good for a mainly dry New Year’s, however, with Saturday temps in the 40s and highs on Sunday near 60.

