Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Frosty Morning....but a much warmer (and wetter!) pattern on the horizon....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After one more cold morning, we are going to start transitioning to a much milder (and wetter) pattern over the next few days….with much above average temps and precip for the next several days.   Patchy heavy frost and fog is possible this morning with some local icy spots…but eventually it will be mostly sunny and warmer but windy today.  Highs will be about 45 to 50 but it will feel much cooler thanks to the wind.  Moisture begins to advect in from the south tonight into Thursday.  Higher humidity over the cold ground will result in clouds,  fog and drizzle or light rain at times….but temps will stay well above freezing for the rest of the week.

An active and occasionally wet pattern is on tap through the weekend.  Current ‘wet days’ are Thursday night into Saturday, and again Monday into Tuesday morning.   Precip models are showing that some areas may pick up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall during this period.  Timing still looks good for a mainly dry New Year’s, however, with Saturday temps in the 40s and highs on Sunday near 60.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the...
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Much warmer and breezy tomorrow
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 12/27/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 12/27/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 12/27/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 12/27/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/27/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/27/22