First Alert: Warming trend begins

A beautiful winter sunset in Tamms, Ill.
A beautiful winter sunset in Tamms, Ill.(Source: cNews/Lisa Logan)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A warming trend packed with rain chances begins today.

This morning is starting off cold, with heavy frost and fog possible.

There could also be some icy patches from melting snow refreezing overnight.

This afternoon will be much warmer with highs in the mid 40s to 50 degrees, but southerly winds will make it feel much cooler.

Winds gusts 15 to 20 mph and higher are possible.

Rain chances arrive tonight.

Higher humidity over the cold ground will cause clouds, fog and drizzle or light rain at times.

Overnight temperatures will stay well above freezing, which will be the case the rest of the week.

Rain chances continue Thursday night into Saturday, and again Monday into Tuesday morning.

Models show some areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of rainfall during this period.

New Year’s Day continues to look mainly dry with highs near 60.

