Crews battling fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews are on the scene of an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.

Jackson Fire and Rescue crews were called to the bowling alley at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28 to a report of a fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said smoke could be seen coming from the building located at 304 East Monroe Street.

Crews from several area fire departments were called in to help battle the fire.

As of 4:30 a.m., they remain on the scene.

According to Jackson Fire and Rescue, the bowling alley has heavy damage to one side of the building and the other side has smoke damage.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Gordonville Fire Protection District and Fruitland Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

East County Fire Protection District is assisting by providing mutual aid.

