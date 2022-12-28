Heartland Votes

Crews battling fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes

Multiple crews are on the scene of an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Multiple crews are on the scene of an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews are on the scene of an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.

Jackson Fire and Rescue crews were called to the bowling alley at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28 to a report of a fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said smoke could be seen coming from the building located at 304 East Monroe Street.

Crews from several area fire departments were called in to help battle the fire.

As of 4:30 a.m., they remain on the scene.

According to Jackson Fire and Rescue, the bowling alley has heavy damage to one side of the building and the other side has smoke damage.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Gordonville Fire Protection District and Fruitland Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

East County Fire Protection District is assisting by providing mutual aid.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the...
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
John Sommerfield, 43, of Paducah, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Bobby Tabor...
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening

Latest News

The Black Business Expo 2023 will feature more than 50 vendors, a fashion show, entertainment,...
Black Business Expo 2023 coming to Carbondale
What to do if your flight is cancelled or delayed
Here’s what you can do if your flight is canceled
16-year-old allegedly steals and crashes car.
Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody
boat sinks at table rock marina
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake