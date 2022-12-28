Heartland Votes

Crash on I-55 causes damage to Cape County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle

The deputy was assisting with another accident in the area.
The deputy was assisting with another accident in the area.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on I-55 left a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s vehicle damaged.

“Luckily there were no serious injuries, and our deputy is doing just fine, although a bit sore,” a post from Sheriff’s Office stated.

The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 26.

The deputy was assisting with another accident in the area.

The post reminded drivers to stay home during severe weather and to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Don W. Brelsford was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
The crash happened on KY 80, near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection.
2 injured in crash involving buggy, pickup truck
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

Latest News

From frigid temps to Spring like weather in a matter of days, how is that impacting our health?
Temperature jump impacting people with chronic illnesses
No suspects have been identified yet.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes