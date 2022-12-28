Crash on I-55 causes damage to Cape County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on I-55 left a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s vehicle damaged.

“Luckily there were no serious injuries, and our deputy is doing just fine, although a bit sore,” a post from Sheriff’s Office stated.

The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 26.

The deputy was assisting with another accident in the area.

The post reminded drivers to stay home during severe weather and to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

